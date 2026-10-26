Colo. Real Estate Co. Says Investor Misread PE Priority Deal
By Nate Beck ( October 26, 2026, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A Colorado industrial real estate firm seeking to exit a state court lawsuit argued that an investor retained its share in the company without scrutinizing a 2023 deal that gave a private equity firm control of the company and a priority stake in exchange for a $26.5 million investment....
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