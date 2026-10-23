Monolithic Execs' Trading Plans Can't Sink Investor Fraud Suit
By Ben Adlin ( October 23, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Monolithic Power Systems Inc. shareholder's proposed class action accusing the semiconductor firm of lying to investors about product defects and its relationship with Nvidia Corp. will move forward following a Washington federal judge's denial of the company's bid for a favorable judgment in the case....
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