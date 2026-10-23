5th Circ. Revives Facebook Users' Eyemart Wiretap Suit
By Rae Ann Varona ( October 23, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday revived a group of Facebook users' proposed class action accusing Eyemart Express LLC of disclosing their HIPAA-protected information to Meta without their consent, saying in a published opinion that Eyemart and a district court had read the statutory definition of individually identifiable health information too narrowly....
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