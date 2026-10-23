HHS Seeks Judgment In Suit Over Childcare Rule Rollback
By Tom Lotshaw ( October 23, 2026, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has asked a Washington federal judge to rule in its favor in a labor union suit challenging a rule that repealed new family co-pay caps and other requirements enacted for a childcare funding program for low-income families....
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