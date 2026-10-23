Pa. Panel Finds Delays Doom Demand To Widen Private Road

By Matthew Santoni ( October 23, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania township can't make a developer spend $1.2 million widening a private access road because it had ignored the road's alleged noncompliance with the town's code for nearly 20 years, a state appellate court panel said Friday....
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