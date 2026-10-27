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Pa. Panel Revives Clarks Website Visitor's Wiretap Suit

By Allison Grande ( October 27, 2026, 12:01 AM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate court has reversed the toss of a proposed class action accusing shoe retailer Clarks of violating the state's wiretap law by sharing website visitors' information with a third-party analytics provider, finding that it wasn't clear whether consumers had adequate notice of the company's data practices....

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