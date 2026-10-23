FCC's Gomez Urges More NAB Engagement On 'Censorship'
By Christopher Cole ( October 23, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's only Democrat wants the broadcast lobby to pull more weight in defying what she described as an FCC campaign of "censorship and control" over the media....
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