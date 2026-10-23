SEC Fights LSU Claim That Case Citations Were 'Hallucinated'

By Alex Lawson ( October 23, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Southeastern Conference is disputing claims that it submitted "hallucinated" case citations in its lawsuit challenging Louisiana State University's efforts to add former professional players to its sports teams, urging an Alabama federal judge to strike the allegations....
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