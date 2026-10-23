TransDigm Can't Ax Ex-GC's Retaliation Suit, Ohio Court Says

By Lauren Berg ( October 23, 2026, 9:09 PM EDT) -- TransDigm Group cannot push to arbitration its former general counsel's lawsuit alleging that she was terminated in retaliation for reporting two instances of sexual harassment and antitrust compliance concerns at the aerospace company, an Ohio appeals court ruled, saying sexual harassment allegations are not subject to arbitration....
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