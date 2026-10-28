Navigating Criminal Liability Under Calif. Worker Safety Law

By Stacey Geis and Karen Tynan ( October 28, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 30, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed A.B. 2321, which amends the California Labor Code in ways that collectively represent the most significant expansion of the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health's criminal enforcement authority in recent memory, with Cal/OSHA gaining new powers and subjecting Golden State employers to more and earlier criminal investigations....
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