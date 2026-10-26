Amazon Can't Exit Liquidator's Alleged $140M Overcharge Suit
By Rachel Riley ( October 26, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Seattle has refused to throw out liquidator Xcess Ltd.'s lawsuit seeking to recoup nearly $140 million in alleged overpayments to Amazon, concluding the plaintiff has shown the e-commerce giant "intentionally and knowingly ignored its contractual obligation" under a deal to sell surplus inventory to Xcess....
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