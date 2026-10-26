Ex-SDNY National Security Co-Chief Joins Bracewell
By Tracey Read ( October 26, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Bracewell LLP announced Monday that a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York who supervised and tried landmark cases involving terrorist attacks around the world has joined its government enforcement and investigations practice group....
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