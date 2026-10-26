Kalshi Sues Louisiana Over 'Threat' To Its Sports Contracts
By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 26, 2026, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Kalshi filed preemptive litigation against Louisiana state officials and entities saying their actions and statements deeming prediction market activities unlicensed gambling means it's facing "a threat of irreparable harm, leaving [it] with no choice to protect its commercial interests and those of its users except to bring this suit."...
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