Insurer Escapes Policyholder Restructuring Fraud Row

By Danielle Ferguson ( October 26, 2026, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A group of policyholders failed to show that Genworth Life Insurance Co. committed fraudulent transfers by terminating various reinsurance agreements and issuing dividends to parent companies, the Delaware Chancery Court has ruled, saying the suit itself was an impermissible "collateral attack" that sought to undo regulatory approval for a restructuring....
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