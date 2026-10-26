NBA Strikes Prediction Market Deals With CFTC, Platforms
By Alex Lawson ( October 26, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The NBA announced partnerships with Kalshi and Polymarket on Monday alongside an agreement with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to shield the integrity of its games as its ties to prediction market platforms deepen amid fierce legal battles....
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