Judge Reopens NC State Player's NCAA Eligibility Suit
By Alex Lawson ( October 26, 2026, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A federal judge reopened a North Carolina State University football player's eligibility suit against the NCAA on Monday after the player's attorneys informed the court that they have been unable to fully resolve the case....
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