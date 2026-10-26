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Ex-Exec's Bias Suit Says BofA Penalized Him For Family Care

By Grace Elletson ( October 26, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Bank of America penalized a white ex-executive in his 50s for working from an office closer to his sick mother, while allowing non-white and younger employees to utilize similar flexible work arrangements without issue, according to a bias suit filed in North Carolina federal court....

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