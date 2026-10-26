Blue Cross Says National TM Link Dooms Ford Antitrust Suit
By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 26, 2026, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association have asked a Michigan federal judge to hand them a win in Ford Motor's antitrust suit alleging supracompetitive pricing, arguing the Blue Cross trademark means the association and affiliates act as a "single entity" that "cannot conspire with itself."...
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