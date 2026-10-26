Govia Wins £7.6M Costs Deal After Rail Class Action Fails
By Joanne Faulkner ( October 26, 2026, 7:16 PM GMT) -- The Competition Appeal Tribunal approved a £7.6 million ($10.2 million) costs settlement in favor of Govia Thameslink Railway and its parent companies on Monday following the collapse of a £400 million collective action brought by the late David Boyle....
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