4th Circ. Probes Class Cert. In Utility Group 401(k) Fee Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich ( October 30, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Friday wrestled with an electric utility trade group's bid to undo class certification of a suit alleging excessive fees were charged to a 401(k) plan comprising workers from hundreds of employers, weighing the impact of recent precedent that revoked certification in another retirement plan suit....
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