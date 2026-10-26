Feds Say States Lack Standing To Sue Over HHS Vax Overhaul

By Lauren Berg ( October 26, 2026, 10:56 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is again asking a California federal judge to toss a coalition of states' lawsuit challenging its decision to cut vaccine recommendations for children, arguing that the states cannot show harm that gives them standing to sue....
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