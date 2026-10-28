NY Judges Question Court Agency's Withholding Of Records
By Andrea Keckley ( October 28, 2026, 1:07 PM EDT) -- Two judges on a New York state appeals court panel pushed back on arguments by the state's Office of Court Administration that no reports related to investigations of court personnel can be considered final under the state Freedom of Information Law until all proceedings have concluded....
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