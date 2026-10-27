Tyler Tech. To Pay $1.5M To Settle NC ECourts Class Action
By Matt Perez ( October 27, 2026, 12:19 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a proposed class that alleged glitches in North Carolina's electronic court system led to scores of individuals being wrongfully arrested or detained asked a federal court on Monday to approve a $1.5 million settlement with the software's developer Tyler Technologies....
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