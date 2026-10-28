How Spirit's 1st Bankruptcy Sowed The Seeds Of Its Collapse

By Jane VanLare and Timothy Wolfe ( October 28, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- When Spirit Airlines emerged from its first Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2025, the ultra-low-cost carrier appeared to have secured a lifeline. Its restructuring plan had been broadly supported by creditors, confirmed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York and executed in under four months....
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