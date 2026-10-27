Judge OKs Omnicare Asset Sale, Ch. 11 Loan Changes

By Yun Park ( October 27, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Tuesday authorized pharmacy services provider Omnicare LLC to tweak its asset purchase agreement and transition services agreement and approved a third amendment to its $110 million debtor-in-possession financing agreement, finding the changes would not materially harm any party....
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