NJ Courts Office Says City Was Former Judge's Employer

By George Woolston ( October 27, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Administrative Office of the Courts urged a state court to toss a former municipal judge's retaliation claims, arguing that the office is not the judge's employer and that his suit lacks facts to support the claims....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.