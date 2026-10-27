Cogent Board Sued Over Wavelength Backlog Claims

By Nadia Dreid ( October 27, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Cogent Communications has been hit with another stock-drop suit accusing it of misleading investors about the viability of its wavelength business, which the company billed as the solution to financial problems that arose after it purchased Sprint's failing wireline business for $1....
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