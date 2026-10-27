Insurers Say No Bad Faith In $240M Overdraft Coverage Denial

By Danielle Ferguson ( October 27, 2026, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A group of insurers who say they don't owe Truist Bank coverage for a $240 million settlement of a consumer overdraft fee class action asked a North Carolina federal court to dismiss the bank's counterclaims, saying that because there is no coverage, the denial could not have been in bad faith....
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