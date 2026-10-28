Insurer Revives Damages Bid In Oil Spill Fight At Top Court
By Martin Croucher ( October 28, 2026, 10:05 AM GMT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court on Wednesday backed a marine insurer's attempt to seek damages from Spain and France for suing it in Spanish courts over damages from a massive oil tanker spill rather than using arbitration in London....
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