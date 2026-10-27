Fla. Court Urged To Halt Blanche's 'Improper' Epstein Depo

By David Minsky ( October 27, 2026, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The government urged a Florida federal court to quash a subpoena to depose U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche in a lawsuit brought by dozens of women alleging the FBI mishandled a sex trafficking investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, arguing Blanche's testimony on the late financier would be "improper." ...
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