Clorox Says Venezuela Can't Escape $109M Award Deal

By Joyce Hanson ( October 27, 2026, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A Spanish Clorox unit has asked a Washington, D.C. federal court to enforce a $109 million arbitral award it won against Venezuela, saying the country argues wrongly that the award is invalid because government representatives who directed the arbitration's defense were not recognized by the United States....
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