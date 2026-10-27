Resort Owner's Suit Stayed Pending Insurer's First-Filed Case

By Hope Patti ( October 27, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal court Tuesday stayed a ski resort owner's suit seeking coverage for a claim made by the estate of a man who died after falling from a chairlift, saying the owner's pending motions to dismiss and transfer the insurer's first-filed suit in California federal court must be resolved....
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