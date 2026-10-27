Ex-FirstEnergy Execs Skirt Sanctions, Get Discovery Warning

By Lauren Berg ( October 27, 2026, 11:04 PM EDT) -- Two former FirstEnergy executives and their counsel will not face sanctions over delayed document production in an investor suit over the company's $1 billion bribery scandal, an Ohio federal judge has ruled, but warned them that "future evasive or dilatory" discovery tactics won't be tolerated....
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