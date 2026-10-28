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Restaurant Investor Says Divorce Left Repayment In Dispute

By Matthew Santoni ( October 28, 2026, 2:21 PM EDT) -- A former employee and investor in a Pittsburgh-area chain of Mexican restaurants says he wants to be repaid after his retirement, but the former co-owners' divorce has left each party claiming the other owes him the money, according to a lawsuit the investor filed in Pennsylvania state court Tuesday....

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