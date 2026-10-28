Ex-Manager's Severance Suit Heads To Trial Over Denial Letter

By MJ Koo ( October 28, 2026, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge Wednesday sent a former office manager's fight over nearly $468,000 in severance to trial, ruling that she didn't have to appeal a construction equipment supplier's denial internally first because its rejection letter never explained how....
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