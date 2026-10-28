Cruise Co. Settles Fla. Doc's Whistleblower Suit Over Billing

By David Minsky ( October 28, 2026, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida doctor said he reached a quick settlement with Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings Ltd. one month after filing his lawsuit alleging he was fired for opposing the company's practice of overbilling passengers, the state's federal court records show....
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