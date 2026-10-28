7th Circ. Takes Up Ill. Ban On Firearm Silencers

By Celeste Bott ( October 28, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel questioned Wednesday whether firearm silencers should be considered part of a constitutionally protected weapon or are merely optional accessories, as gun owners seeking to overturn Illinois' ban argued the devices improve firearms' functionality and protect users from hearing damage....
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