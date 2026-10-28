Versata Wants Ford To Pay Interest Atop Restored $82M Award
By Adam Lidgett ( October 28, 2026, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Versata Software Inc. wants a Michigan federal court to tack on at least $37.7 million to a reinstated $82.3 million contract award against Ford Motor Co. and said the court should finalize that win while both sides prepare for a new trade secret damages trial....
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