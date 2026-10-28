Mich. Judge Presses ICE On Iraqi Deportation Deal

By Melanie Dorsey ( October 28, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Wednesday pressed federal immigration officials to explain how they monitor compliance with a settlement protecting about 1,400 Iraqi nationals from improper detention and deportation, questioning whether additional oversight is needed after attorneys reported hundreds of defective removal notices and repeated violations of the agreement....
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