Conn. Firm Gets $3.1M For FedEx Security Check Deal
By Brian Steele ( October 28, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge Wednesday awarded more than $3.16 million to Hayber McKenna & Dinsmore LLC after granting final approval of a $9.5 million settlement between FedEx and workers who were not paid for going through security before and after their shifts....
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