DC Judge Finds Trump Ads Likely Broke Propaganda Ban

By Jared Foretek ( October 28, 2026, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge once again blocked taxpayer-funded campaign-style television ads for President Donald Trump from hitting the air Wednesday, ruling that the Democratic National Committee, which challenged the spots earlier this month, was likely to succeed on its claim that the spending violated a congressional ban on propaganda....
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