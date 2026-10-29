Groups Drop Suit Over Trump's DEI Mandate For Contractors

By Grace Elletson ( October 29, 2026, 12:36 PM EDT) -- A coalition of organizations ended their challenge of an executive order from President Donald Trump that requires government contractors to disavow "racially discriminatory DEI activities," stating that while they lost their bid to freeze the order, they gained crucial clarity from the court about the directive's scope....
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