NJ Municipal Judge Admonished Over Palestinian Attire
By George Woolston ( October 28, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey municipal judge was admonished Wednesday by the state supreme court after he admitted his decision to wear pro-Palestine clothing to a judicial training conference fell short of the standards and expectations of his position....
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