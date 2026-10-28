Proskauer, Reddit Attys Called To Testify In Data-Scraping Suit

By Bryan Koenig ( October 28, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday called for live testimony from two Proskauer Rose LLP attorneys and Reddit's deputy general counsel as he weighs the law firm's bid to represent Perplexity AI in a lawsuit from Reddit, the firm's former client, over alleged data scraping....
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