Decoding Arbitral Disputes: Contract Benefits Carry Burdens

By Josep Galvez ( October 29, 2026, 10:04 PM GMT) -- In The Kingdom of Spain and another v. The London Steam-Ship Owners' Mutual Insurance Association Ltd., the U.K. Supreme Court allowed the London Steam-Ship Owners' appeal in the latest chapter of a dispute stemming from a 2002 oil spill off the coast of Spain. In doing so, the court has substantially recast the juridical basis upon which third parties become bound by arbitration agreements when they seek to enforce rights derived from a contract.[1]...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.