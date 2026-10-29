Decoding Arbitral Disputes: Contract Benefits Carry Burdens

By Josep Galvez ( October 29, 2026, 10:04 PM GMT) -- In The Kingdom of Spain and another v. The London Steam-Ship Owners' Mutual Insurance Association Ltd., the U.K. Supreme Court allowed the London Steam-Ship Owners' appeal in the latest chapter of a dispute stemming from a 2002 oil spill off the coast of Spain. In doing so, the court has substantially recast the juridical basis upon which third parties become bound by arbitration agreements when they seek to enforce rights derived from a contract.[1]...