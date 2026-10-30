Insurer Beats $1.3M Coverage Fight Over Easement Dispute

By Hope Patti ( October 30, 2026, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal court tossed a San Diego landowner's suit seeking coverage for an easement interference suit that resulted in a $1.3 million award against it, finding that the suit did not involve personal and advertising injury or property damage to which its policies apply....
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