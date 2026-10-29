Gov't Urges 11th Circ. To Lift Sanctions Over Trump-IRS Deal

By Asha Glover ( October 29, 2026, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A federal judge's order barring President Donald Trump, the IRS and the U.S. Treasury Department from citing the agreement made to settle his $10 billion suit against the tax agency is unsupportable and should be reversed, the government told the Eleventh Circuit....
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