Wingstop Worker Says Race Bias, Harassment Led To Firing

By David Aaro ( October 29, 2026, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A former manager for a Wingstop franchisee sued the company in Georgia federal court Thursday, claiming that its director of operations said the company preferred white people in management and that she was later fired after turning down her boss's sexual advances....
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