Screenwriter Claims 'Holdovers' Was Lifted From His Script

By Elliot Weld ( October 29, 2026, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A screenwriter has sued a film director and several production companies associated with the 2023 film "The Holdovers," claiming parts of the story of the hit Christmas movie were lifted from an unproduced screenplay he wrote....
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