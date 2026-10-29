Delaware Chancery Keeps $8.9B R1 RCM Buyout Claim Alive
By Jarek Rutz ( October 29, 2026, 3:37 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has ruled that private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners LP and health system Ascension Health Alliance must face a stockholder claim challenging healthcare revenue management venture R1 RCM Inc.'s $8.9 billion take-private deal, finding that their joint investment vehicle qualified as a controlling stockholder despite owning less than one-third of the company's voting shares....
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